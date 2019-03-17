© Gusti Tanati/Antara Foto



Flash flooding in the Indonesian province of Papua killed at least 50 people and injured 59 near the provincial capital, Jayapura, disaster officials said Sunday.as rescuers search for survivors in the town of Sentani, which was hit by the flood Saturday evening.Sentani is the site of Sentani International Airport, which is the largest airport in Papua and serves Jayapura, about 15 miles away.Suryadi Diaz, a Papua police spokesman, said the overcutting of trees in the hills above Sentani to convert the land to farming had contributed to the heavy flooding. There was little vegetation to slow the flow of water, he said, and small rivers quickly became overloaded.Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the spokesman for Indonesia's disaster management agency, said that in Sentani, nine houses were washed away and 150 others were flooded. A Twin Otter aircraft at the airport and two bridges were damaged, he said."We are still assessing the damage," he said in a message to reporters. He said there was likely to be more because not all affected areas had been reached.Videos of the scene posted online showed floodwaters rushing through the town at night. In the background, people could be heard crying or calling for help.By Sunday morning, videos showed people walking along a major street that was covered in mud. Nearby were damaged houses and debris from the flooding. One video showed an airplane lying flat in the mud.Papua is Indonesia's largest and easternmost province. It occupies the western half of the island of New Guinea, which it shares with the nation of Papua New Guinea.The province, formerly controlled by the Dutch, was annexed by Indonesia in 1963 and incorporated into the country in 1969 after a vote that many Papuans contend was rigged. Since then, the province has been the focus of a simmering independence movement.