Bolivia earthquake
© USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck near the city of Cochabamba in southeastern Bolivia early on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured. The quake struck some 55 km (34 miles) southeast of Cochabamba, the USGS said.

Reporting by Darren Schuettler; editing by Christian Schmollinger