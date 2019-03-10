© Reuters/Mike Theiler



California Congressman Ted Lieu - one of President Trump's most vocal opponents - was forced to own up and apologize after accidentally slating Trump for taking a trip to Alabama to visit tornado victims."WE ARE IN THE THIRD WEEK OF THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY!" Lieu proclaimed. "Is this why @realDonaldTrump is going to Alabama, because we need to build a wall along Alabama's southern border? Oh wait, I just looked at the map..."Lieu eventually concluded, "based on Twitter comments" that his tweet was inappropriate, and deleted it.