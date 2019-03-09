Terrifying footage captures the moment an avalanche hits a mountain in northern India, engulfing the small village hill station below in powdery snow as locals run for cover.No fatalities or injuries have been recorded in this particular incident that took place in early March in Rispa village in north India's Himachal Pradesh state.The video captured by a quick thinking local of the hill station shows the moment of seeming impending doom as a massive white and powdery cloud of snow heads towards them.The hill station, Rispa village in north India's Himachal Pradesh state becomes covered by a thick powdery layer of snow in the footage.Thankfully the avalanche did not fully descend onto the village meaning locals were able to emerge from their shelters once the worst was over.