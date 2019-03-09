Two labourers working on the Char Dham all-weather road project in Tehri district of Uttarakhand were killed in a landslide on Wednesday evening.The incident occurred near Nagni on Chamba-Rishikesh stretch of the Rs 12,000 crore all-weather Char Dham road project. An operator and a helper were operating the earthmover on the road construction site when a landslide took place,and boulders on the machine."The operator and the helper were trapped under the debris brought by the landslide. The rescue teams were pressed into service to trace the trapped labourers," said Brijesh Bhatt, disaster management officer, Tehri district.During the rescue operation that lasted several hours, police recovered the bodies of the victims, identified as Ajay Kumar (25) and Aman Kumar (24), both residents of Vaishali district in Bihar.Earlier on December 21, 2018, eight labourers were killed and three injured in a landslide at the construction site of Char Dham all-weather road project in Rudraprayag district. The incident took place near Banswada on Rudraprayag-Gaurikund national highway.