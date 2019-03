© Reuters / Ints Kalnins



An ambitious train rail link, designed to connect the Finnish and Estonian capitals through the bottom of the Gulf of Finland, has attracted €15 billion (US$17 billion) from China-owned Touchstone Capital Partners.Finest Bay Area Development Oy inked a memorandum of understanding with, to provide funding for the Helsinki-Tallinn tunnel, the company announced on Friday. One-third of the €15 billion funding will come as a private equity investment, with Touchstone taking a minority share in the project, and the remaining two-thirds as debt financing.The Chinese financing will be available to Finest Bay Area Development as the project progresses. The partners are to further agree on financial details of the contract over the next six months.," co-founder of Finest Bay Area, Kustaa Valtonen, said. He added that the company is looking for "fully balanced financing solution" and aims to secure European, Nordic, and Finnish capital investments.Earlier, the firm said that the tunnel will cost around €15 million, and Touchstone's help can fully cover the costs. Last year, Dubai-based construction company ARJ Holding agreed to provide €100 million funding for the train link, which isThough construction of the undersea tunnel has not started yet and it is not scheduled to be operational until 2024, tickets for the ride have been available since December. A one-way ride will cost passengers €50, while an unlimited annual subscription voucher is being sold for €1,000.