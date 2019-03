© YouTube / City of Lewiston, ME



Shane Bouchard, the Republican mayor of Lewiston, Maine, has resigned, after messages were leaked showing he exchanged racist jokes with a former lover.During his mayoral campaign in 2017, Bouchard was allegedly having an affair with a local woman, Heather Everly Berube. As well as discussing politics, Bouchard spiced up his text messages to Berube with some light flirting and some full-on racism."All my jokes are quite racist lol," he reportedly said in one message, adding: "What do you call 2 old black people sitting on your front lawn.""Antique farm equipment," his 'punchline' followed.In another message, Bouchard called a GOP meeting he was attending a "clan meeting."Berube released the messages to the Sun Journal on Wednesday. Bouchard initially attempted to downplay the scandal, saying his text was "a joke" and not a "reflection of how I feel," before resigning from office on Friday.