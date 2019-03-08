© Charlotte Observer



Authorities say a man covered in blood walked into a Pennsylvania hospital and told staffers he had just fatally stabbed his boyfriend.Authorities say Van Zandt walked into an Allentown hospital early Wednesday and told an emergency room nurse about the slaying.Authorities had gone to the Lancaster home shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday for a reported domestic dispute but got no response at the residence. They returned more than two hours later after learning of Van Zandt's statements.It wasn't known Friday if Van Zandt has retained an attorney.