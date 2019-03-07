© Getty Images / Orbon Alija

Despite the trade war against China and numerous import tariffs imposed on a number of countries, the US trade deficit hit a 10-year high of $621 billion last year, the US Commerce Department reported.The full-year figure represents the highest mark since 2008, when the country reported a $709 billion deficit due to the peak of the recession. In 2018, the goods and services year-on-year shortfall increased by $68.8 billion, or 12.5 percent."Exports increased $148.9 billion, or 6.3 percent. Imports increased $217.7 billion, or 7.5 percent," the report reads.Trump also halted talks on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), which had been negotiated between the European Union and the US since 2013 during the Obama administration. Moreover, Trump pulled the US out of the longstanding trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement, which came into force in 1994 to unify the US, Canada, and Mexico. The countries are currently trying to reach a new deal.The White House also slapped Mexico, Canada, the EU, Russia, China, India, Japan, and Turkey with additional tariffs on steel and aluminum exports. All the targeted nations filed complaints to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and introduced mirror measures.The latest report revealed that the trade deficit with China in December was $38.7 billion, by far the highest of any nation. The next highest was the European Union at $15.8 billion, and Mexico at $8.8 billion.