© Global Look Press / Sascha Steinach

Spreading fake information and insulting the Russian state could result in hefty fines for individuals and organizations, according to a new law, adopted by the lower house of parliament in the final reading.The new legislation includes two bills, dedicated to different types of misinformation.The bill suggests fines up to 400,000 rubles ($6,000) for private individuals, up to 900,000 rubles ($13,645) for public officials and up to 1.5mln rubles ($22,000) for organizations. The law doesn't criminalize disinformation activities even if they result in death or major disruption.President Vladimir Putin has previously said that "almost every country has [laws]" protecting state symbols.The new law, however, doesn't apply to traditional media - those officially registered as media - or news aggregators, which are regulated by separate legislation.