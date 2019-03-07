© AFP / SAUL LOEB

The tech giant's CEO, Cook, whom President Trump called his 'good friend Tim Apple', said all American kids should 'learn to code' - prompting sarcastic demands he be deplatformed, like others who have tweeted the dreaded hashtag.But a Twitter spokesperson announced it was company policy to suspend users tweeting #LearnToCode back in January. While they subsequently backed away from the statement, several conservative-leaning Twitter users - including the editor-in-chief of the Daily Caller - were suspended for tweeting #LearnToCode at laid-off journalists last month.So why was Cook's account still up, many wondered?Adding to the farcical nature of the proceedings, Trump inadvertently renamed the exec "Tim Apple." (but of course, there was a perfectly good reason)Twitter erupted in humorous possibilities,...though some wondered why Cook didn't correct him.