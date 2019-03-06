Counter-terror police have said three suspicious packages found near transport hubs across London were "small improvised explosive devices".Officers were called to Waterloo Station, London City Airport and an office building near Heathrow Airport inearlier today.Three A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags were found, the Met Police has now confirmed.Specialist officers have assessed the packages, which were found to be "small improvised explosive devices".they said.Counter terrorism officers say they are treating the incidents as "a linked series" but are "keeping an open mind regarding motives".In a statement, the force said: "These devices, at this early stage of the investigation, appearwhen opened."Police were first called to The Compass Centre, an office for Heathrow Airport, at 9.55am.Officers said the package sent there was opened by staff, "causing the device to initiate [which] resulted in part of the package burning".The building was evacuated as a precaution, but no one was injured.Police added: "Specialist officers attended and made the device safe. The building remains closed as enquiries continue. The building is not based at Heathrow Airport, and flights have not been affected by this incident.""At approximately 12.10 today, police were called to a report of a suspicious package at London City Airport Aviation House, Royal Docks, Newham.Aviation House near London City Airport was evacuated as a precaution but the airport tweeted to say there was no impact on flights.In a statement about the incident at Waterloo, British Transport Police said: "We were called to Waterloo station at 11.40am today following reports of a suspicious package."The item is currently being assessed by specialist teams."Cordons are in place, however train services continue to operate as normal at this time."South Western Rail have said a small cordon is in place but services are still running.