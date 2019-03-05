© Reuters/Thomas Peter



"It is not yet clear whether tariffs will be lifted or at least reduced as part of whatever agreement presidents Xi and Trump might reach. We would expect that the US would push to keep the current tariffs in effect in the near-term and reduce them only once China implements aspects of the agreement. We expect China to press for their immediate removal."

The world's two biggest economies,says Goldman Sachs."Our base case is that an agreement would leave some US tariffs in place, potentially lifting them in stages as various commitments under the agreement have been met. We nevertheless expect some US tariffs to remain in place into 2020," the US investment bank wrote in a report on Monday.It noted that trade tensions between Beijing and Washington appear to have "improved" over the last few weeks, with officials from both countries meeting several times and reporting that progress has been made.The process to reach a trade deal could take place in three phases, according to Goldman. Most immediately, US and Chinese officials are likely to continue meeting over the next few weeks to work out differences on the outstanding issues, the report says.If the Florida meeting takes place, there would be a 75 percent probability that the two presidents announce a formal agreement of some kind, Goldman said. "...We expect that whatever is agreed at that point will lack specifics in many areas and that additional technical work will still need to be done after the presidential meeting takes places."Washington has repeatedly accused Beijing of stealing trade secrets, forcing foreign companies to hand over technology as the price of access to the Chinese market, and subsidizing its own tech companies. As part of the standoff, Washington imposed tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated with levies on $110 billion in US goods.