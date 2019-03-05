© CBS



The Front Range has experienced frigid temperatures never before observed in early March. On Sunday, Denver's official thermometer at Denver International Airport never climbed higher than 6 degrees. That shattered the previous record for the "coldest maximum" temperature on March 3 which was 14 degrees set in 1978.. The previous record was -3 degrees also set in 1978.The weekend cold was also accompanied by snow. Denver officially measured 4.3 inches of snow on Saturday and Saturday. That brings our total for the season to 32.1 inches which is 4.5 inches below normal through March 3. It's a remarkable turnaround from a month ago when snow was well over a foot below normal.Here areWinter Park 22″Purgatory Resort 20″Arapahoe Basin 20″Loveland 19″Aspen Highlands 19″Aspen Mountain 17″Snowmass 16″Steamboat 14″Eldora 13″