Earth Changes
Incredible footage shows massive landslide in Indian-controlled Kashmir
CGNT
Sat, 02 Mar 2019 14:32 UTC
Reader Comments
- Forget government-issued food pyramids, let an algorithm tell you how to eat
- Baltimore woman's husband and stepdaughter arrested for her murder after initially blaming it on a panhandler
- Your romantic partner is probably not as smart as you think they are, suggests new study
- Five killed in ambulance helicopter crash in western Iran
- New Jersey high school restricts limos & luxury cars from prom to 'promote equity'
- Idiotic CNN analyst claims Trump's speech 'sounded like Hitler' but was 'written by Putin'
- Jon Stewart comes out in support of Trump DOJ, calls on Congress to step up and help 9/11 victims
- America's trust in mainstream media reaches all-time low
- Best of the Web: Watch as US-led coalition uses banned white phosphorus in attacks on Syrian town of Baghouz - UPDATE
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal #28: Trump 'Literally Hitler' in Deep State 2016 Election Do-Over, Intrigue Behind India-Pakistan Clash
- UK Labour MP Corbyn assaulted while on constituency visit to mosque
- Trump at CPAC: "Raving" Democrats, "sick" CNN and deep state "bulls**t"
- Indian PM Modi: "Abhinandan" used to mean welcome - it will change now
- Dershowitz wants 'press blackout' during pedophile Jeffrey Epstein hearing
- Best of the Web: True conservative: Tucker Carlson shreds RussiaHoax, says Venezuela regime change betrays MAGA, interviews Tulsi Gabbard
- 'Literally Hitler' in foreign policy? Trump's threats against neighboring countries are lunacy
- What we can learn from the CIA's archives on Venezuela
- How Facebook works behind the scenes to influence EU data protection law
- Canadian PM: The emperor has lost his clothes
- SOTT Focus: AOC's 'Green New Deal': Ideology Masquerading as Realism
- Justin Trudeau's fall from grace is like 'watching a unicorn get run over'
- Pakistan's playing with Wahhabist fire: Iran and India must join to create a stability zone
- IS leader Al-Baghdadi guarded by US travels across Iraq's desert - Iraqi Lawmaker
- UK MPs want Tommy Robinson banned from social media
- De-escalation delayed: India & Pakistan exchange shelling on Kashmir border, casualties reported
- What's behind Australia's decision to suddenly grant Julian Assange a passport
- Venezuelan VP Delcy Rodriguez tells RT how Caracas fights sanctions & what awaits Guaido when he tries to return
- Welt interviews Orban: Soros, migration, liberal democracy, the future of the EU
- Two Weeks in Palestine: Miko Peled travels in a land as oppressed as it is beautiful
- Best of the Web: From strength to strength: Russian goods trade surplus up 20% in 2018 to $212bn
- LA judge orders police misconduct records to be unsealed
- Sacramento cops who fatally shot an unarmed black man will not face charges
- Super-honest Canadians leave cash and IOUs in an accidentally unlocked grocery store
- Egypt's top cleric calls polygamy "injustice" for women
- Paris property prices hit all-time record & likely to rise even higher
- Google sides with Saudi Arabia: Won't remove widely-criticized government app letting men track women and control their travel
- They Live! Delusional transgender 'man' claims new 'agender alien' identity
- 180 illegal migrants arrested near Sunland Park, New Mexico
- Entire Dr. Seuss book collection deemed racist by politically correct researchers
- Italian police seize Neapolitan mafia chief after 15 year manhunt
- Former British swimmer states the obvious: Transgender athletes should not compete in women's sports
- Ilhan Omar 9/11 poster sparks brawl among West Virginia lawmakers
- First confirmed Denisovan skull piece found in Siberian cave
- Mystery of 6000 year old human skull defleshed and boiled by ancient farmers
- Flashback Best of the Web: Never Forget: Interviews With Waco Survivor David Thibodeau and FBI Negotiator Gary Noesner Give Very Different Perspectives on Tragic Event
- Mad Science: The history of misguided attempts to geoengineer Earth
- The last megaquake that rocked the Pacific Northwest
- Why do they hate us? Why the West should stop its Middle East interventions
- 6ft "Pictish stone" with eagle symbol discovered in north of Scotland
- How Britain forcefully depopulated an entire archipelago - then covered it up
- Chilean petroglyphs may have been used for star-gazing
- Disagreement erupts over Neanderthal posture
- Prehistoric Siberians may have traveled 1,500 kilometers by dogsled
- Best of the Web: Alternative History of Al-Qaeda: Anwar al-Awlaki - jihadist, spy, or both?
- Belarus ghetto site: Mass grave found containing 1000 bodies, site of where 28K Jews were killed by Nazis
- Virgin of the rocks: A subversive message hidden by Da Vinci
- Tooth plaque shows drinking milk goes back 3,000 years in Mongolia
- Quarrying of Stonehenge 'bluestones' dated to 3000 BC according to UK study
- Sheela-na-gigs: The naked women adorning Britain's churches
- Archaeologist finds new evidence of the Romans who escaped Mt. Vesuvius
- Documentary film, Human Zoos, exposes scientific racism and explores the history of eugenics
- History says California overdue for biblical, catastrophic flooding
- 'Catch up sleep' doesn't work says new research
- Land plants escaped the mass extinction 251 million years ago
- Major survey finds worms are rare or absent in 40% of fields
- Scientists puzzled as atmospheric methane levels continue increasing
- Not sci-fi: Lasers to be used against mini-drones in future claims military expert
- Singing revolutions: Whale songs 'complex' and 'revolutionary'
- Poland showing signs towards procuring 32 F-35 fifth-generation jets
- Researchers discover every species has backup plans in network of protein interactions
- New study reveals Mars had a 'planet-wide groundwater system'
- The unsolved mystery of the Earth blobs
- Lab grown meat could produce more 'damage' than the real thing, scientists warn
- Human super-vision using nanoparticles maybe an option soon
- Co-founder of Kaspersky Lab: Russia can be unplugged from World Wide Web, but it's not quite ready
- 'Nature' falls into the progressive tiger pit, claims Neurosexism is a 'myth'
- Putin details why Russia's military tech changes balance of power
- Our Sun's 'near miss' with Scholz's star
- Five creepy things AI has started doing all on its own
- New study shows that diesel cars are much cleaner than most electric vehicles
- Physicists may have solved a 35 year old quantum mystery
- Incredible footage shows massive landslide in Indian-controlled Kashmir
- Mad dog: Video of pit bull terrier attacking kitesurfer in Argentina
- Five-year-old girl dies after attack by dog pack in Uttarakhand, India
- Hailstorm kills over 1000 birds in Madhya Pradesh, India
- Alabama tornadoes kill at least 23 and cause 'catastrophic' damage - UPDATE
- Heavy snow brings hardship for Minnesota dairy farms
- Record-breaking snowfall for February in Idaho
- Australian bushfire emergency: Eastern Victoria's rolling inferno
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Massive, crushing snows - Seismic shifts in food retail - Grand Solar Minimum
- 4 months' worth of rain in 30 hours floods desert city of Kandahar, Afghanistan - At least 20 killed, 2000 homes damaged
- Coldest February on record in Metro Vancouver, Canada
- Snowfall in February averaged 22.5 inches across Iowa, a new record
- February snowfall records broken in the US Upper Midwest
- Roof of dining hall collapses under heavy snow in Oconto County, Wisconsin
- Man dies following dog attack in Sydney, Australia
- Elderly woman mauled to death by pack of 6 dogs in Pall Mall, Tennessee
- Ash spews from Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico
- Powerful winds bend radio tower in HALF atop Maine's Sugarloaf Mountain
- M6.2 earthquake jolts eastern Hokkaido, Japan
- Dozens of dead birds found at Huntsville, Alabama road intersection
- Meteor fireball seen in Houston area, Texas
- Meteor fireball reported over Canadian Maritimes
- Source of loud boom heard, felt in Charleston, South Carolina still unknown
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Kansas
- Meteor fireball explodes above French island of Mayotte
- Meteor fireball sighted in 5 countries in Europe, photographed by 3 sky cameras
- Mysterious house-shaking booms reported in Louisville, Kentucky
- Meteor fireball spotted over Sugarland, Texas
- Mysterious fireball spotted over Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball caught on doorbell camera in Anchorage
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over northern Spain
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida night sky - UPDATE
- 'Aurora-like airglow' in the sky as meteor passes over central Wales, UK
- Spate of mysterious booms rattle people from Arizona to New York
- Bright meteor fireball soars over Venezuela
- Hunt on for meteor fireball seen across Victoria, Australia
- Likely meteor fireball trail spotted in Colorado
- Mysterious booms reported in the Tucson, Arizona area
- Home surveillance camera captures mysterious boom in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Amazing meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on 6th Feb
- More than 11,000 people are now suing Bayer over Roundup cancer link
- Best of the Web: The Daily Mail slams Harcombe, Malhotra and Kendrick as 'dangerous statins deniers'
- Propaganda Alert! UNICEF blames 'vaccine hesitancy' for measles uptick
- Anti-vaccine movies disappear from Amazon, are books next?
- The Association of American Physicians & Surgeons: Statement on Federal Vaccine Mandates
- Weight Watchers is getting crushed by keto
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Exposes Bill Gates & his relationship with Big Pharma
- Consumers should not be in the dark on dangers lurking in personal care products
- Tree resins: Forgotten natural remedies
- Hands off the chocolate! First chocolate company to brag about being pro-GMO supports GMO cacao trees
- The logic, wisdom and scientific evidence for the homeopathic treatment of influenza
- Why getting enough sleep reduces cardiovascular disease risk
- My mother's vegetarian diet contributed to her early death. We should all learn from it
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccination Nation - Ramping Up The Hysteria
- Nuclear medicine fallout: Cremated man's ash spread radioactivity in local area - study
- Glyphosate found in most samples of popular beers and wines
- Daycare staffer's rare, potentially deadly infection prompts request that parents keep non-vaccinated children at home
- Monsanto: judge threatens to 'shut down' cancer patient's lawyer
- States move to mandate deadly HPV Gardasil vaccine for children
- Bayer Monsanto faces a second trial over Roundup causing cancer
- The age of anxiety: Fake news plays its part
- The power of neuroplasticity: Boy's brain rewires itself even with 1/6th of its contents missing
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: How to Numb Your Conscience with Totalitarian Religion
- How to de-clutter your thoughts and emotions
- Too much 'idiot box' leaves older folk lost for words
- Stop iPhone parenting and give your children the attention they need
- Jordan Peterson on Art, Mythology, Fame and Education
- Do Not Disturb: How I ditched my phone and unbroke my brain
- Bring 'Hygge' principles in to your home: How the Danish lifestyle can change your winter
- Why stress is one of the best predictors of high life satisfaction
- Describing Wetiko: Colin Wilson's Sci-Fi Classic 'The Mind Parasites': Fiction or Reality?
- Should you listen to music while doing intellectual work? It depends
- Silence is vital for our brains
- Train your mind to work smarter, not harder
- We could use new guidelines for working with men in therapy - just not the APA guidelines
- Dolly Parton gives the gift of literacy: A nonprofit library program of 100 million books
- Actively religious people are happier than those who don't participate in a faith
- The Transcendental Treasure of Truth, Beauty, and Goodness Flies in The Face of Materialism And Postmodernism
- How can we unlearn the fear that affects us negatively?
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed NC teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- London's Gatwick airport faces second day of chaos after 'drones' repeatedly breach restricted airspace
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Neo-Nazi group's new leader is a black man who vows to dissolve it
- After impactful Gillette ad released toxic masculinity drops to all time low
- Leave lying to professionals warns press secretary
- Thousands of paedophiles arrive at Vatican for sex abuse conference
- Russian traffic policeman adored by social media as he helps a limping dog cross the street
- US liberals devastated after finding out hate crime didn't actually happen
- The 'Green New Deal' carbon footprint reaches dangerous levels as reprints mounts
- Intruder sneaks into abandoned house to smoke pot...finds a tiger!
- 'No English' says AOC when asked for details of Green New deal
- Watch out for snoops! EU diplomats warned to stay out of pubs & cafes to avoid Russian & Chinese 'spies'
- Snowed-in Russian driver rescued by camel in unusual road video
- The vegan lobby - Meat-free diet for everyone
- Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment to Hong Kong
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Complete agreement from both sides: Endless foreign wars
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
Quote of the Day
I don't know why America always thinks she has to run all around the world forcing people to take our way of governance at the barrel of a gun. When you've got something really good, you don't have to force it on people. They will steal it!
Recent Comments
I forgot to add that im ashamed of people to be easly steered into dem, rep. Groups. This is so against free thinking for a human. You fell for...
Being 62,living in the woods of wisconsin,watching nature die at alarming rates, I take offence at un educated,compartmented learning folks....
Good.... as it is said: 'The Sins of the Father will be paid by his Sons for 7 Generations'. Poor lamenting Maggie... I guess she'll be forced to...
You go!! Look what Québecers just achieved [Link]
Great article Talia. Thank you.