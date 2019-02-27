Soldier Mountain said on Wednesday that the ski resort near the small town of Fairfield will be closed on Thursday due to too much snow. Most of Idaho's central mountains are under extreme avalanche danger and workers "continue digging out and getting the Mountain safe for skiing" the ski resort said.
Idaho's mountains have been hit especially hard by several feet of snow this month. In Featherville, for example, a weather spotted measured 60 inches of snow since Feb. 22, the National Weather Service said.
The ski area could receive another foot of snow this week.
"Sorry for any inconvenience, we strive to provide a safe fun day of skiing every day we are open and tomorrow will not be one of those days," said Matt McFerran, mountain manager.
❄A trained spotter in Featherville, ID (4500ft elevation) reported 60" of snow since Friday! Snow depths there estimated at 6.5-7.5 feet. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/penXDZyRf7— NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) February 27, 2019