Society's Child
Twenty-five people killed in horrific train derailment and explosion at Ramses station in central Cairo
RT
Wed, 27 Feb 2019 16:31 UTC
A fire broke out at the main train station in Egypt's capital on Wednesday following an explosion caused by a train ramming into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo. The raging inferno was caught on camera by bystanders.
The actual moment of impact was captured by CCTV at the station.
Eyewitnesses report that the platform was packed as the train came speeding into the station.
"I saw a man pointing from the locomotive as it entered the platform, and screaming 'There are no brakes, there are no brakes' before he jumped out of the locomotive. And I don't know what happened to him," eyewitness Ibrahim Hussein told Reuters.
"I was standing on the platform and I saw the train speed into the barrier," bystander Mina Ghaly added. "Everyone started running but a lot of people died after the locomotive exploded."
Almost exactly one year ago, 15 people were killed and 40 injured when two trains collided outside a station in Kom Hamada.
Quote of the Day
Without self knowledge, without understanding the working and functions of his machine, man cannot be free, he cannot govern himself and he will always remain a slave.
- G. I. Gurdjieff
Recent Comments
When things are going well and are on the up and up, a leader who proved himself worthy of and earned the peoples' trust, is lauded-- but when the...
About 1000 of us need to send that Judge a mill stone strap.
You have mistaken me for someone who cares...
The big, bad guys seem to get away with whatever...
So this news is actually telling us that the drug-market is not working. – Maybe because it is not free? Legal market does not mean it is free.
something similar happened in Rio de Janeiro Brazil today...