© AP/Sebastian Scheiner



The United States will go ahead with its plans to combine its Embassy and Consulate in Jerusalem in March, State Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday. "I can confirm it," the spokesperson said when asked to confirm reports that the change would go into effect in March.Secretary of State Michael Pompeo announced last October that the US would combine its Embassy and Consulate General in Jerusalem into one diplomatic mission to boost its efficiency.making the mission a de facto embassy for Palestine, which the United States has not yet officially recognized as a state.Pompeo said the United States would continue to do full range of reporting, outreach and programming both in the West Bank, Gaza and with Palestinians in Jerusalem via a newwhich will be overseen by the US ambassador to Israel.US President Donald Trump relocated the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018.