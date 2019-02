Women were the Guinea Pigs

The Victims of Puerto Rico

Women have been Silenced

Negative Side Effects of Birth Control

Breast Cancer

Suicide

Summary

We've been told that birth control is one of the great inventions of our time and that we would be foolish not to take it. The truth is, we've been lied to.Birth control is sexist towards women - and it is incredibly damaging to our bodies.The creation of the pill was sketchy - to say the least. Prompted by Margaret Sanger, millionaire Katherine McCormick funded studies for Harvard Professor Gregory E. Pincus ; studies focused on ways in which women could prevent pregnancy without a man knowing.Men were unable to stand the procedures, as Pincus' experiments caused testicle shrinking and "castration anxiety." So Pincus decided to focus in on women - despite the fact that women also had horrible side effects to his pills; blood clotting, bloating, mood swings, etcAs he ran out of women willing to be sliced and diced in his experiments, Pincus focused in on Puerto Rico. The country suffered from poverty and overpopulation, and the government was already highly interested in birth control. Pincus recruited female students from the University of Puerto Rico and was extremely angry when more than half of them dropped out due to the violent side effects of the pill. He and his colleagues resorted to forcing students to cooperate - or receive failing grades in their classes.And let's not forget that the creators of the pill opted to experiment on women instead of men. Feminists at the time weren't happy about it. At a Capitol Hill investigation of the pill's safety (about ten years later), activist Alice Wolfston shouted , "Why isn't there a pill for men? Why are 10 million women being used as guinea pigs?"Noticeably, no women were allowed to speak at this hearing - though it investigated all the negative symptoms of the pill that occurred in women. The sketchy Puerto Rico trials and the mental institution abuses were completely ignored by politicians and doctors alike - as they are to this day!This is not unlike the way doctors and health advocates ignore the horrible side effects of birth control, today, in 2019. Recent studies from the Alfred Psychiatry Research Centre in Australia show thatNegative short term side effects of the pill include mood swings, headaches, weight gain, breast tenderness, low libido, and nausea. Long term side effects are more extreme: anxiety, panic attacks, and reproductive issues later on in life.Even worse - a 2017 Danish study reported in The New York Times found thatResearch also shows that the hormone progestin (which is commonly used in birth control today) raises the risk of breast cancer.Think that's all? Think again. A 2017 Time Magazine article reported that "women taking hormonal contraceptives - like birth control pills, the patch, the ring, and hormonal IUDs - have up to triple the risk of suicide as women who never took hormonal birth control."So... that's not just increased risk of cramps, as many birth control options will tell you.Studies like these show the importance of women taking their health into their own hands - and not listening to pop culture, politicians, or government-funded health organizations who eagerly push the pill on us. In fact, maybe it's time for us to examine why we are being offered something so inherently harmful to us.