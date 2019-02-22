A mudslide in Hawkins County has killed one person and injured another.The Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency director told WVLT News that one person died instantly, while another was transported to a local hospital where, according to WJHL, he is in stable condition.THP identified the man who died as 62-year-old Steven Lawson, of Jonesborough. Troopers said Lawson was traveling south on State Highway 70 when his Chevy pickup truck left the road when it was washed away by the slide.Lawson's truck rolled down a 200-foot embankment before coming to a stop, according to CBS affiliate WJHL.Residents near the landslide were being evacuated as a precaution as more rain is expected to move into the area.Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told news outlets that the mudslide occurred Thursday morning on State Route 70 and involved two cars. Lawson says the road is blocked off to other traffic.Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi said the agency has engineers on site working on preliminary evaluations of the mudslide.