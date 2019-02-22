Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries after their vehicle was hit by a landslide on the Mandi-Baila road in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district on Thursday.The police told Greater Kashmir: "A Tata mobile vehicle went towards Baila village, where it refilled fuel in the towers of a private telecom company. On its way back to Mandi town, it was hit by a landslide at about half-a-kilometer from the town area."The vehicle was severely damaged and one of the men travelling in the car, identified as Makhan Singh, son of Romesh and a resident of Akhnoor, Jammu, was killed on the spot, Senior superintendent of police, Poonch, Ramesh Angral said, adding that the locals and police team started a rescue operation and managed to shift two injured persons to the sub-district hospital, Mandi.The injured, identified as AnjumParvez, son of Parvez Khan and a resident of Surankote, and Deepak Singh, son of Darshan Singh and a resident of RS Pura, Jammu, were administered first-aid at the SDH and later referred to district hospital, Poonch.At the district hospital, AnjumParvez succumbed to his injuries, while Deepak Singh was referred to Jammu and continues to fight for survival as his condition is stated to be critical, the police said, adding that cognizance of the incident has been taken.