© C. Warinner



© C. Warinner



Ancient Mongolians' DNA also revealed that they weren't able to digest lactose as adults.

(SN: 10/14/17; p. 18). The hardened plaque preserves tiny evidence of all sorts of events in a person's lifetime, from drinking milk to inhaling pollen to working in a dusty artistic working environment (SN: 2/2/19, p. 14).

Ancient people living in what's now Mongolia drank milk from cows, yaks and sheep - even though, as adults, they couldn't digest lactose. That finding comes from the humblest of sources: ancient dental plaque.Modern Mongolians are big on dairy, milking seven different animal species, including cows, yaks and camels. But how far into the past that dairying tradition extends is difficult to glean from the usual archaeological evidence: Nomadic lifestyles mean no kitchen trash heaps preserving ancient pots with lingering traces of milk fats. So molecular anthropologist Christina Warinner and her colleagues turned to theThe hardened dental plaque, or tartar, on the teeth of the skeletons contained traces of milk proteins , Warinner, of the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena, Germany, said February 16 at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.Instead, the Deer Stone people, like modern Mongolians, may have relied on bacteria within the gut, known as the gut microbiome, to break down the lactose, Warinner said.Warinner's team had first detected milk proteins in the tooth tartar of European Bronze Age skeletons dating back to 3000 B.C.