The Russian Industrial Zone in Egypt will be launched in late 2020 - early 2021, Head of the Suez Canal Authority Mohab Mamish told TASS.According to him, the industrial zone will be "launched by the end of 2020 - beginning of 2021."According to Mamish,. According to him, such products will be in demand not only in the Egyptian market,Press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia said earlier that the first eight companies would sign an agreement on participation in the Russian industrial zone in Egypt on February 19. According to the report, the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that the first portfolio of eight agreements of intent with interested companies would be signed by Russian Export Center as part of the planned "Presentation of the export potential of the Russian industrial zones in Egypt" on February 19, 2019.According to the Ministry,. In general, the number of companies interested in participating in the project exceeds 50.The planned Russian government investment in developing the zone's primary infrastructure will reach around $190 mln, estimated total private investment for the entire implementation period of the projects is estimated at $7 bln.Intergovernmental agreement regulating the first Russian industrial zone was signed on May 23, 2018. According to forecasts of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the project will take about 13 years, but by 2026