Seven people are dead after a landslide hit an illegal mining site in Peru.

Seven people are dead after a landslide hit an illegal mining site in Peru.
A landslide has hit an illegal mining site in southern Peru, killing seven people, local media reports.

The incident occurred in Ituata district, Carabaya province, on Wednesday.

The landslide hit tents where miners were staying. The body of a 50-year-old woman was found, reports said.

Other people remained missing. The reports quoted Aniceto Vilca Peralta, a civil defence official, as saying a total of seven people were killed.

The landslide followed a week of heavy rains.

Source: Australian Associated Press