The evacuation order was issued for 14 homes in the upscale Sunshine Coast subdivision.Residents of 14 ocean-view homes on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast have been ordered to leave afterAs of 1 p.m. Friday, District of Sechelt declared a local state of emergency for the Seawatch neighbourhood perched above the west side of Sechelt Inlet north of Vancouver.The area is surrounded by blue fencing to keep intruders - and residents - away from the homes."Future sinkholes or landslides could damage existing infrastructure such as underground utilities, roads or sidewalks, or private property including buildings and retaining walls," says the engineering report commissioned by the district. "Injury or even death are possible consequences."Sechelt Mayor Darnelda Siegers saidInstead, an evacuation advisory has been in place with barriers erected on the street.Under the advisory, the district ordered residents to move children out of the area. Most homes were inhabited by retired couples.During the residents' hasty effort to clear out their million-dollar homes, concrete barriers were moved to the side of the road allowing pickup trucks and moving vans to get closer to the homes.Neighbours reported an enormous show of community support with dozens of strangers arriving in the Seawatch neighbourhood to help pack, move and feed the displaced residents.Now that the evacuation order is in place, residents will have access to some emergency accommodation and meal vouchers for 72 hours through Emergency Management B.C."We hope residents put the lives of their families first and comply with the order as quickly as possible," said Siegers in a statement.