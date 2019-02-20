hail
Rain and hailstorm across many parts of the country have been wreaking havoc, and the worst sufferers are the currently sowed crops. North and central parts of India have seen immense crop damage in the past few days. Now, as the rain belt also covered the northeastern regions of the country, the crop damage saga continues.

Yesterday, rain along with along with hailstorm activities have caused damage to vast areas furthermore damaging crops in Assam. Areas of Dirak and Kakopathar areas were the ones that suffered the most amount of damage with several acres of tea as well as mustard plantations being on top of the list. As per locals, the hailstorm was as big as oranges and even accumulated up to a whopping 2 feet.





Moreover, the plantation in Jellalnagar tea estate of Karimganj district also suffered severe damage. In fact, the green leaf harvesting was affected due to the hailstorm. The tea board had directed the plucking of tea leaf to start today, however, before that only, several plantations suffered damage.

Tinsukia's NH 52 received enough hailstorm that the highway was covered in a blanket of hail not only causing damage but also disrupting traffic for quite a long time. Commuters were forced to stop vehicular movement so as to avoid any damage to windscreens in view of hail. Not only this, injuries were also reported to pedestrians, cyclists as well as bikers due to intense hailstorm activity.