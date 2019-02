© Rami Khoury/Al Bawaba News

Social media fallout has followed Shady Srour's Facebook post where the Egyptian YouTube star announced he was leaving Islam, citing how the "racism and cruelty" of its adherents had almost led him to suicide."I left Islam because of racism and cruelty in the hearts of people who are supposed to believe in God but in fact, they are a bunch of insincere hypocrites," 24-year-old Srour wrote in a post on Friday, blaming his former religion for the excessive cyberbullying which almost cost him his life late last year.Over the weekend,, with most reactions divided between staunch support and harsh opposition.The most popular comment on the status came from another victim of bullying, TV presenter Sherif Madkour, who wrote that Srour didn't truly understand Islam, advising him to "ignore people with shallow minds, be yourself and trust your beliefs," adding "God be with you.", and that Islam itself hadn't played a role in the hatred he had experienced.However, he also expressed surprise at how his post had generated a massive number of threats from hard-liners enraged by the comedian's decision to publicly insult their religion.Last October, Srour posted a video claiming that extensive cyber-bullying had left him considering suicide. That post immediately went viral, some believing it showcased the dangers of online bullying, while others accused Srour of attention-seeking. His post on Friday was his first public comment on the incident since.With nearly 4.5 million followers and hundreds of millions of views,. His case has highlightedy.