Virtually every major news outlet ran vicious anti-Darla Shine "hit-piece" articles which defamed her character, her husband's character, and offered opposing "Pro-Vaccination Material" for the discerning consumer.
Search Engine Results Couldn't Be Rigged, Could They ?
In addition, Google search engine results have obviously been manipulated to preferentially show pro-vaccination search results when entering key words such as "Darla Shine" and "measles". Welcome to the new world of internet censorship. Next, we can expect Facebook to start censoring speech by blocking users who question vaccine safety. If vaccines are so safe and effective, why do they keep changing them? And why does the Federal Vaccine Court keep paying out Billions of dollars in compensation for vaccine injuries?
Primary and Secondary Vaccine Failure
Of course, we can expect a measles outbreak every year or so, simply because measles vaccine immunity wanes gradually over time, rendering the vaccinated population susceptible to wild type measles infection.(8) For example, Dr. Gregory Poland, world expert on measles vaccine, wrote an article in Vaccine 2012, saying measles outbreaks in highly vaccinated populations occur because of primary and secondary vaccine failure.(36)
"Thus, measles outbreaks also occur even among highly vaccinated populations because of primary and secondary vaccine failure, which results in gradually larger pools of susceptible persons and outbreaks once measles is introduced [8]. This leads to a paradoxical situation whereby measles in highly immunized societies occurs primarily among those previously immunized" [8].(Quote Gregory Poland)(36)Similar measles outbreaks have been documented in other highly vaccinated populations in other countries such as Israel(9), Nigeria (10), Korea(22), Czech Republic (23), Australia (24), and Japan (25) involving the vaccinated as well as unvaccinated. (9,10)(22-25)
Longer Term Protection with Wild Type Measles
Dr. Jan Smeta says in 2017 PLOS, that natural infection with wild type measles confers longer term protection than live measles vaccine, and vaccine immunity wanes gradually over time. Mother's who had wild type measles may pass antibody protection to the newborns, however, mothers who had the live attenuated measles vaccine can not do so. Their babies are unprotected.(23)
"coverage against measles, which in the Czech Republic, over the long term, exceeds 95%...Natural infection provides longer term protection than vaccination. Post vaccination immunity decreases in time. Passive immunity may be compromised in newborns of vaccinated mothers."(23)As Dr. Poland mentions, if the problem is vaccine failure, then the solution is to design a better vaccine, not to remove the religious and philosophical vaccine exemptions by legislative mandate. Removing vaccine exemptions does not address the issue of primary and secondary vaccine failure which is responsible for recurring outbreaks even in highly vaccinated populations.
Whipping Up Hysteria and Fear to Remove Exemptions
However, in spite of this obvious problem of measles vaccine failure, the media is whipping up measles hysteria to push for legislation to remove vaccine exemptions. Fear makes people surrender their constitutional right to medical freedom, reluctantly agreeing to be coerced into medical procedures they would otherwise decline.
Conspiracy Theory?
Of course, the media is merely trumpeting the Pro-Vaccine agenda of Big Pharma. That is a given, and to be expected. However, call it a conspiracy theory, but isn't it a little bit suspicious that the push for vaccine mandates is orchestrated by the Big Pharma vaccine makers who contribute heavily to state congressional bodies. Isn't it a bit suspicious that Big Pharma stands to pocket billions from their vaccines, with no incentive to make them safe, since Big Pharma was removed from liability in 1986 by The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA). Isn't is it a bit suspicious that vaccines are not required to undergo the same type of placebo controlled trials as all other drugs? Isn't is it a bit suspicious that vaccine makers are exempt from liability for vaccine adverse side effects? Instead, the vaccine damaged child must seek compensation in the federal vaccine court, fighting for years against a team of adversarial federal attorneys.
Adverse Effects of Measles Vaccine
This is a good place to ask the question, how safe is the attenuated live virus measles vaccine? This brings up the question of reported adverse events. Here is a quote from the NVIC (National Vaccine Information center)
"As of November 30, 2018, there have been more than 92,844 reports of measles vaccine reactions, hospitalizations, injuries and deaths following measles vaccinations made to the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), including 457 related deaths, 6,902 hospitalizations, and 1,736 related disabilities."(28)Deaths: 2 measles vs. 127 vaccine
According to Dr. Alvin Moss, there have been 2 deaths linked to wild type measles in the last 15 years, yet there here have been 127 deaths linked to the measles vaccine.(29) Dr. Alvin H. Moss, M.D. testified at the West Virginia Senate Education Committee on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Dr. Moss is a physician and professor in the Center for Health Ethics & Law department at West Virginia University. Jump to very end of video where Dr Moss discusses 2 reported deaths from measles compared to 127 reported deaths from measles vaccine (reported in VAERS) during same time period.(29)
If you accept Dr. Alvin Moss's statistics, then the live measles vaccine is responsible for 63.5 times more deaths than the wild type measles virus. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure this out. The risk/benefit ratio comes out in favor of the wild type virus, not the vaccine.
Live Polio Vaccine Discontinued
This same thing happened with the live polio vaccine which was discontinued (in the US) in 2000 because the vaccine was causing more cases of polio than the wild type polio virus itself.(37) Perhaps it is time to think about discontinuing the live attenuated measles vaccine for this same reason. The CDC declared measles eradicated in the year 2000. If the measles vaccine is causing 63.5 more deaths than the wild type measles virus, why not just declare victory and stop vaccinating for measles?
Vaccine Associated Measles
Since the measles vaccine is a live virus vaccine, vaccination itself may cause a disease indistinguishable from measles, with shedding of virus.(11) (31,32) In 1999, Dr. Ari Bitnun reported a case of a child who died after a measles vaccination from "Measles inclusion body encephalitis". This child's illness was caused by vaccine strain virus as confirmed with DNA sequencing of the virus particle.(35)
"We report a case of measles inclusion-body encephalitis in an apparently healthy 21-month-old boy 8.5 months after measles-mumps-rubella vaccination. He had no prior evidence of immune deficiency and no history of measles exposure or clinical disease. . . . The nucleotide sequence in the nucleoprotein and fusion gene regions was identical to that of the Moraten and Schwarz vaccine strains. . . . On hospital day 51, the patient died after ventilatory support was withdrawn. . . . An immunologic evaluation of this patient was prompted by the diagnosis of MIBE. "(35)Although the measles vaccine may cause an illness indistinguishable from wild type measles, there has never been a documented case of measles vaccine strain virus transmissible from one human to another human. The vaccine virus has been attenuated which prevents transmission from one human to another.(12)
Vitamin A for Measles
Vitamin A deficiency is associated with mortality from measles, and most serious measles cases are preventable with adequate levels of vitamin A. (38) (19) You might think while bashing Darla Shine, CNN or Newsweek would mention the importance of Vitamin A supplementation to help with rapid recovery (without complications) from the wild measles virus and from the vaccine strain virus. None of them mentioned it.
Conclusion: The Medical Information War is in Full Gear. Which side will you be on? The side of the "Sheeple", succumbing to mass media hysteria, and surrendering your right to medical freedom? Or the side of "Constitutional Free Choice", reserving your right to choose of your own free will?
