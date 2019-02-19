Residents of Las Vegas, Nevada work up on Monday morning to something they don't normally bet on.A blanket of snow covering their desert city.A rare snowfall came to the city streets, covering lawns and roads and making for traffic nightmares.The Nevada Highway Patrol reported that Interstate 15 was closed Monday morning from the south end of the valley to the California border due to a number of crashes.There's more snow in the forecast in addition to the inch or two already on the ground. A winter storm warning is calling for another one to three inches.