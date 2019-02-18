Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSD) reported record rainfall of 203 mm in 24 hours, 13 to 14 February, breaking the previous high of 98 mm set in 1977. MSD had issued heavy rainfall warnings for Masvingo, Manicaland, Midlands Provinces and surrounding areas on 12 February.
Around 50 homes have been damaged or destroyed in the floods in Chiredzi, affecting approximately 300 people. The government has started mobilising support for the flood victims according to media reports.
Mines flooded in Kadoma
The heavy rain is also thought to have caused the flooding of two mines near the town of Kadoma, Mashonaland West Province, around 350 km north west of Chiredzi.
The flooding occurred after a dam wall collapsed on 12 February, 2019. Nine people have been rescued but dozens are feared to have died. As of 18 February, 24 bodies had been recovered. The government has declared a national disaster.
8 people rescued so far at silver moon and cricket mines which was declared a national disaster by gvt @ZBCNewsonline pic.twitter.com/KFpu1AkaUz— meritzbc (@meritmunzwe) February 16, 2019
Mine disaster in Liberia
Meanwhile in Liberia the president has declared a day of National Mourning in the aftermath of the tragic death of over 40 people when a mudslide caused the collapse of a mine in Gbanipea, Tappita District, Lower Nimba County. It is not clear what caused the mudslide.
President Weah is calling on national and international organizations and development partners, mainly the United Nation, ECOWAS, European Union, United States, China and other friendly nations having expertise in disaster management to join the technical team set up to bring needed relief to individuals and families affected by the disaster.
The President described the mudslide catastrophe as "totally a depressing for our country at a time my Government is endeavoring to create an enabling environment for our people to improve their lives".
The President expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones during the incident and wished speedy recovery for those who sustained injuries.