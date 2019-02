Mines flooded in Kadoma

8 people rescued so far at silver moon and cricket mines which was declared a national disaster by gvt @ZBCNewsonline pic.twitter.com/KFpu1AkaUz — meritzbc (@meritmunzwe) February 16, 2019



Mine disaster in Liberia

Local media in Zimbawe are reporting that at least 2 people have died in flooding in Chiredzi District in Masvingo Province.MSD had issued heavy rainfall warnings for Masvingo, Manicaland, Midlands Provinces and surrounding areas on 12 February.Around 50 homes have been damaged or destroyed in the floods in Chiredzi, affecting approximately 300 people. The government has started mobilising support for the flood victims according to media reports.. The government has declared a national disaster.Meanwhile in Liberia the president has declared a day of National Mourning in the aftermath of the tragic death of. It is not clear what caused the mudslide.President Weah is calling on national and international organizations and development partners, mainly the United Nation, ECOWAS, European Union, United States, China and other friendly nations having expertise in disaster management to join the technical team set up to bring needed relief to individuals and families affected by the disaster.The President described the mudslide catastrophe as "totally a depressing for our country at a time my Government is endeavoring to create an enabling environment for our people to improve their lives".The President expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones during the incident and wished speedy recovery for those who sustained injuries.