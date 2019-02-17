© VCG



Hundreds of fishing boats were stranded in a frozen port in the coastal city Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province.which freezes in December annually.By Wednesday, over 40 percent of the bay was covered with ice, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources."We see the ice every year. This was caused by the weather. The sea is sure to be covered with ice every year before the beginning of spring, every single year," said a fisherman Wang Changyu.Fishing and fish farming along the coast of Liaodong Bay were suspended. The relevant departments will help fishermen check their stranded boats to make sure they are not damaged.