Earth Changes
Hundreds of fishing boats stranded in frozen port in northeast China
CCTV
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 21:37 UTC
Due to strong cold waves, sea ice continued to increase on Liaodong Bay which freezes in December annually.
By Wednesday, over 40 percent of the bay was covered with ice, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.
"We see the ice every year. This was caused by the weather. The sea is sure to be covered with ice every year before the beginning of spring, every single year," said a fisherman Wang Changyu.
Fishing and fish farming along the coast of Liaodong Bay were suspended. The relevant departments will help fishermen check their stranded boats to make sure they are not damaged.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
When we talk about compassion, we talk in terms of being kind. But compassion is not so much being kind; it is being creative [enough] to wake a person up.
Recent Comments
Given how hairy the flood was - (there are so many stories and links above, I am referring to the title and first story how four folks were swept...
Amazing that this flared up right as the US tries to bamboozle the world about Venezuela. And just as amazing that the Haitian masses recognize a...
LOL...again with MMT. While we are at it, why not just do away with 'money' entirely and create a .gov digital coin, like Bitcoin. What should it...
Gov. Toadie 'suggested this power plant was not the only cause of the problem. Coal boilers, car exhausts and other coal-burning plants were also...
Observer: "four horned unicorn" Sounds dangerous! Yep! Said another way, any normal supposed scientist would have at least named/renamed it a...