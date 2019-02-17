Boats are stranded in frozen sea at a port in Dalian City, Northeast China's Liaoning Province

Boats are stranded in frozen sea at a port in Dalian City, Northeast China's Liaoning Province amid a cold front. A fisherman had to break ice to transport supplies to a marine fish culture zone
Hundreds of fishing boats were stranded in a frozen port in the coastal city Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Due to strong cold waves, sea ice continued to increase on Liaodong Bay which freezes in December annually.

By Wednesday, over 40 percent of the bay was covered with ice, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.


"We see the ice every year. This was caused by the weather. The sea is sure to be covered with ice every year before the beginning of spring, every single year," said a fisherman Wang Changyu.

Fishing and fish farming along the coast of Liaodong Bay were suspended. The relevant departments will help fishermen check their stranded boats to make sure they are not damaged.

