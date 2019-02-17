© AP /Petros Giannakouris

A search operation currently underway in the area of Mires, Heraklion region on Crete, to locate four persons that were passengers in a car that was swept away by flood waters at the passage of Geropotamos.According to police in the car were three women and a man. The rescue team started searching the area at 01:00 on Sunday.A strong force of firemen and an army helicopter are searching the area assisted by a drone and a Disasters Special Unit (EMAK) vessel.