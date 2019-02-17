© Eduardo Verdugo/AP



Five people have been shot dead and five more wounded in Cancún after gunmen burst into a bar in the Mexican resort city and opened fire.Quintana Roo state prosecutors said the attack on Saturday took place in a club called La Kuka, on a main avenue in central Cancún about 6km (4 miles) away from the Caribbean resort city's seaside tourist hotel zone, situated on the Yucatán Peninsula.Prosecutors said four men carrying a long gun and three handguns entered and began shooting. Two of the injured were in critical condition.Violence has been rising in Cancún and the state of Quintana Roo as a whole amid reports of the Jalisco New Generation cartel moving into the area and fighting local gangs for control.Also in January, gunmen shot and killed seven people at a house in Cancún, an incident that authorities attributed to a dispute between street-level drug dealers.State police said at the time that a suspected gang leader linked to the Jalisco gang was believed to be behind the attack.