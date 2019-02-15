© Johannes Plenio

Lightning strikes killed at least 12 people, including four schoolchildren, across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as many parts of north India were lashed by snow, thunderstorms and hail.The bad weather left PM Narendra Modi stranded for four hours at Dehradun's Jolly Grant airport in the morning, preventing him from flying to Rudrapur, near Haldwani, for a public rally.In Delhi, morning showers and hailstorms at isolated places led to the diversion of six flights and left many more delayed. The city saw intermittent showers till evening. Friday is expected to be cloudy with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers.They were evacuated to safety, and later sent home.Roshni, 12, and her younger brother Suraj, 6, died on the spot in Agra's Vikrampur village. They were returning from their farm with their father, Ram Niwas, when the lightning struck. The father survived as he was walking a few paces behind the children.Among the victims were two school-going cousins at Aonla in Bareilly district.. The Met department said rain or snow occurred at most places over J&K and Himachal Pradesh.