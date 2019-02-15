An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale struck northern Mid-Atlantic Range region on Thursday (local time).and took place at 7:57 pm, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).No tsunami warning has been issued so far.The Mid-Atlantic Ridge is a mid-ocean ridge located along the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.In the North Atlantic, the ridge separates the Eurasian and North American plates, and in the South Atlantic, it separates the African and South American plates.Source: ANI