gustnado forms in Guatemala
On 13th February a spectacular gustnado surprised the residents of Sololá in Guatemala. In a matter of minutes, the phenomenon spread through social networks and the media, due to its unusual character and its large size reports tiempo.

Although widely shared as a tornado or dust devil, the Guatemalan National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology confirmed it was a gustnado.

A gustnado is a short-lived, ground-based swirling wind that can form on the leading edge of a severe thunderstorm.