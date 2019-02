Puzzles Posed by Stephen Meyer

A pat on the head from the scientific majority is something many laymen seem to crave . To otherwise independent-minded adults, materialism offers a source of attraction that keeps them from being willing to exercise their usual skepticism. This may have something to do with the social opprobrium that comes with being associated, per the dominant media myth, with downscale "creationists."So I have great admiration for thinkers like Ben Shapiro, radio host and podcaster, who dare to break with the expected views that go along with being publicly acknowledged as whip-smart. The Ben Shapiro Show is impressive.Here is a clip:Shapiro accepts the idea of evolution, but he also appreciates that intelligent design is ultimately a way of understanding evolution, the mechanism that drives it. "People mix up creationism and intelligent design," he notes. Yes, they do.He says, "I've read others of Stephen Meyer's books and they're all very good, very well thought out." I would guess he's talking there about Darwin's Doubt . He notes a couple of the puzzles posed by Meyer: "DNA, which is an information-coding system, has to have a decoder.Those are the sorts of questions that skeptics find strict materialists can't answer about the origin of life. Parallel questions trouble the 1,000+ PhD scientists who have signed the Scientific Dissent from Darwinism list. However, it's not the opinions of smart laymen like Ben Shapiro, nor the views of skeptical or orthodox scientists, that must ultimately decide for us the question of whether evolution is guided.For a reasonable adult, on a scientifically controversial subject, the only responsible option is to weigh the evidence for yourself. Scientists and scholars like Meyer, Behe, Dembski, Wells, and others provide the evidence and arguments to allow us to do so. Michael Behe's forthcoming book, Darwin Devolves: The New Science About DNA That Challenges Evolution , is the ID book of the season that's just starting. Have you pre-ordered yet?