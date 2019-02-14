Elliott Abrams is a monster. The atrocities that he has facilitated, covered up and whitewashed in Panama, El Salvador, Gaza, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Iraq are utterly unforgivable, and the fact that he has been appointed as special envoy to Venezuela by the Trump administration completely invalidates the US government's Venezuela narrative all by itself. Even without the blatant lies, the known oil agendas, the CIA ops, the mounting evidence of US arms smuggling to right-wing militias, and America's extensive history of utterly disastrous regime change interventionism, the fact that this administration would appoint such a ghoulish individual to spearhead its Venezuela interventionism alone is enough to show you that the US government has nothing but malevolent intentions for that nation.
So it was nice to see someone in that government calling him what he is right to his face in front of everybody.
At a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on US Venezuela policy, Abrams was presented with the only line of questioning that is appropriate for such a beast by the very congresswoman the Democrats threw to the wolves just two days ago. Someone had to do it, and they left it to Ilhan Omar.
"In 1991, you pleaded guilty to two counts of withholding information from Congress regarding your involvement in the Iran-Contra affair, for which you were later pardoned by President George H.W. Bush," Omar accurately stated. "I fail to understand why members of this committee, or the American people should find any testimony that you give today to be truthful."
"If I could respond to that-" Abrams began.
"That wasn't a question," Omar responded, cutting him off.
"It was an attack! It was an attack!" Abrams exclaimed, visibly upset.
"I reserve the right to my time," said Omar.
"It is not right that members of this Committee can attack a witness who is not permitted to reply," Abrams said, talking over Omar.
"That was not a question; thank you for your participation," Omar continued. "On February 8th, 1982, you testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about US foreign policy in El Salvador. In that hearing, you dismissed as communist propaganda a report about the massacre of El Mozote of which more than 800 civilians, including children as young as two years old, were brutally murdered by U.S.-trained troops. During that massacre, some of those troops bragged about raping 12 year-old girls before they killed them. You later said that the U.S. policy in El Salvador was a 'fabulous achievement.' Yes or no, do you still think so?"
"From the day that President Duarte was elected in a free election, to this day, El Salvador has been a democracy," Abrams said angrily. "That's a fabulous achievement."
"Yes or no, do you think that massacre was a fabulous achievement that happened under our watch?" Omar asked.
"That is a ridiculous question and I will not respond to it, no," Abrams replied. "I'm sorry Mr. Chairman, I am not going to respond to that kind of personal attack which is not a question."
"I will take that as a yes," Omar said. "Yes or no, would you support an armed faction within Venezuela that engages in war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide if you believe they were serving US interests as you did in Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua?"
"I'm not going to respond to that question," Abrams again answered. "I'm sorry, I don't think this entire line of questioning is meant to be real questions, and so I will not reply."
"Whether under your watch a genocide will take place, and you will look the other way because American interests were being upheld is a fair question," Omar said. "Because the American people want to know that any time we engage a country that we think about what our actions could be and how we believe our values are being furthered. That is my question: Will you make sure that human rights are not violated and that we uphold international and human rights?"
"I suppose there is a question in there, and the answer is that the entire thrust of American policy in Venezuela is to support the Venezuelan people's effort to restore democracy to their country," Abrams responded. "That's our policy."
"I don't think anybody disputes that," Omar said. "The question I had for you is that does the interests of the United States include protecting human rights and include protecting people against genocide?"
"That is always the position of the United States," Abrams lied.
"Thank you," concluded Omar. "I yield back the rest of my time."
There is no legitimate reason for Elliott Abrams to ever find himself before a group of people who are ostensibly concerned with accountability and responsibility without being asked such questions. But that didn't stop all the world's worst people from crawling out of the woodwork to his defense.
"Disgraceful ad hominem attacks by @IlhanMN on my @CFR_org colleague Elliott Abrams," tweeted Iraq-raping neocon Max Boot. "She doesn't seem to realize he is a leading advocate of human rights and democracy - not a promoter of genocide! More evidence of the loony left I caution Democrats about."
"I worked for Elliott Abrams as a civil servant," tweeted Kelly Magsamen, Vice President of National Security for the plutocrat-backed liberal think tank Center for American Progress. "He is a fierce advocate for human rights and democracy. Yes, he made serious professional mistakes and was held accountable. I'm a liberal but I'm also fair. We all have a lot of work to do together in Venezuela. We share goals."
"I am not greatly sympathetic to Rep. Omar (surprise surprise)," tweeted National Review senior editor and former George W Bush speech writer Jay Nordlinger. "But really, someone ought to have given her a clue who Elliott Abrams is. The guy has been championing freedom and human rights his entire life (and taking unholy sh** for it from the illiberal Left and Right)."
Conservative pundit Michael Knowles tossed his two cents into the campaign to purge the concept of antisemitism of any meaning by tweeting, "One wonders why @IlhanMN seems to harbor such particular contempt for Elliott¹ Abrams² (¹ from the Hebrew 'Elijah,' meaning 'My God is Yahweh' ² the father of the Jewish people)."
This is the bipartisan establishment orthodoxy that is guiding your foreign policy, America. One which claims Elliott Abrams is a saint, which claims criticism of US warmongering is antisemitic, and which throws a bold Somali-American woman under the bus for speaking the truth after years of paying lip service to the need to get more women of color elected to the leadership of the Democratic Party. This whole Abrams incident happened, by the way, at the same time Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deleted a tweet in which he accidentally acknowledged the agenda to start a war with Iran, but you probably won't see Omar commenting on this because she knows she'll be smeared as an antisemite for it.
US warmongering is the most aggressively protected part of the establishment narrative matrix, because US warmongering is the glue that holds the unipolar empire together. Without it, our rulers cannot rule, so you'll see imperial lackeys fiercely attacking anyone who draws attention to America's bloodbaths around the world, even if they are good servants of the empire in other areas.
The difficulty for our rulers, though, is that warmongering is a very difficult thing to paint a pretty picture of, especially with our newfound ability to quickly share ideas and information around the globe. I mean, look at Elliott Abrams. Seriously, just watch him talk. That demonic grimace is the prettiest face they could find to put on their Venezuela agenda. I find that very encouraging.
The reason they work so hard to manufacture our consent for warmongering agendas is because they need that consent. They wouldn't propagandize us so aggressively if they didn't need us all trusting them and believing their stories, so the best way to fight establishment warmongering is to circulate disbelief in their stories. Whenever you see someone like Ilhan Omar drawing attention to the gaping plot holes in agendas like regime change interventionism in Venezuela, go ahead and help draw attention to it.
Things are only shitty because a few extremely powerful people do very shitty things. The only reason powerful people get away with doing very shitty things is because the majority allows them to. The majority only allows them to because they've been propagandized to. The weakest link in this chain is the propaganda. Attack there.
More comment on Omar's gutsy move: Per Rand Paul, it looks as if the Neocons have managed to 'scurry in' to the Trump administration. Foreign policy is being forced back onto the 'right path' for the Empire.