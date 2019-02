"More than 800 civilians, including children as young as two years old, were brutally murdered ... During that massacre, some of those troops bragged about raping a 12-year-old girl before they killed her. You later said that the U.S. policy in El Salvador was a 'fabulous achievement.' Do you still think so?"

"Yes or no ... Would you support an armed faction within Venezuela that engages in war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide, if you believe they were serving U.S. interests, as you did in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua?"

"I'm not going to respond to that question, I'm sorry ... I don't think this entire line of questioning is meant to be real questions."

"What she said is so deep-seated in her heart, that her lame apology, and that's what it was, it was lame, and she didn't mean a word of it, was just not appropriate ... I think she should resign from Congress, frankly, but at a minimum she shouldn't be on committees."

Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was clearly in no mood to waste time when war criminal and convicted liar Elliott Abrams appeared before the House Committee on Foreign Relations on Wednesday.- an ironic statement coming from a man whose stock-in-trade has been open bigotry targeting Mexicans, Central Americans, Muslims, immigrants, and black people.So when Abrams - now the Trump administrations special envoy to Venezuela and a hatchet man for the slow-motion coup against the Maduro government - appeared before Congress, Omar went straight for the jugular.She seemed to enjoy it almost as much as viewers did.Abrams responded with sputtering outrage in an attempt to depict himself as some sort of victim before Omar authoritatively shut him down, saying, "That was not a question ... thank you for your participation."She then proceeded to question him about his past dismissal of the notorious 1981 El Mozote massacre , where U.S.-trained troops murdered 800 villagers during the U.S.-backed counterinsurgency in El Salvador during the 1980s.Omar continued:Feigning offense and describing her question as "ridiculous," Abrams insisted that he wouldn't "respond to that kind of personal attack, which is not a question."Undeterred, Omar continued to rip into Abrams' role giving political cover to and U.S.-backed Guatemalan butcher Rios Montt, the military leader who was found guilty in the commission of genocide and crimes against humanity during the Reagan years.Omar asked:Smirking - perhaps out of guilt but more likely due to hubris - the bloodstained Abrams responded:Omar, a former refugee from Somalia who is among the first Muslim women elected to Congress, was on a roll Wednesday beating back her detractors.On Tuesday, President Donald Trump chewed the fat about how "horrible" Omar was for her insensitive tweets, musing that she should step down from office:Omar, clearly giving no fucks, blasted back that Trump "trafficked in hate your whole life-against Jews, Muslims, Indigenous, immigrants, black people, and more."Even erstwhile GOP stalwart Max Boot - who, like fellow "woke neocon" Bill Kristol, has since become an anti-Trump hero of the "resistance" and regular pundit on CNN and MSNBC - jumped into the fray, laughably calling Abrams "a leading advocate of human rights and democracy."User OLAASM responded to Boot's tweet in the only suitable manner, tweeting:"Fuck you."