Residents of Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug observed "three suns" in the sky on Wednesday morning, the product of a halo which is created when sunlight interacts with ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.An optical phenomenon known as a halo made it seem like there were three suns in the skies of Russia's Yamal, however, this mysterious marvel is not rare in the region, a hydrometeorology curator, Artem Koshkin, told Sputnik.According to him, halos and similar phenomena occur due to a combination of factors, but mainly depend on the condensation of little particles in the atmosphere.