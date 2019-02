A gigantic float depicting President Trump as a "God Emperor" rolled through the streets during a parade in Italy over the weekend.The float was part of the annual Viareggio Carnevale parade, which began in 1873, according to the event's website The event's website states that Trump represents "the dominant male par-excellence."Trump's parade-float head featured a golden leaf crown, his torso was dressed in what appeared to be golden armor and his left hand featured five long, talon-like claws.