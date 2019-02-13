Society's Child
Massive 'God Emperor Trump' float rolls through parade in Italy
Fox News
Sun, 10 Feb 2019 00:01 UTC
The float was part of the annual Viareggio Carnevale parade, which began in 1873, according to the event's website.
The float, which was titled "The Master-Drone" and created by Fabrizio Galli, was meant to emulate the "dominant character" of the war game "Warhammer 40,000."
The event's website states that Trump represents "the dominant male par-excellence."
Trump's parade-float head featured a golden leaf crown, his torso was dressed in what appeared to be golden armor and his left hand featured five long, talon-like claws.
The massive display even featured a sword with blue Twitter birds flying around it. According to Newsweek, the words "Dazi Vostri" were written on the sword, which translates to "your duties."
Power always thinks it has a great soul and vast views beyond the comprehension of the weak; and that it is doing God's service when it is violating all his laws.
- John Adams
Btw.. we havent heard Atreides' hissing in a long while, just wondering. BC neither... 🤔
A beneficial psy-op?? :O
Yes, hard power, like blowing up more airliners and immediately blaming Russia.
Am I the only one who's astonished that unemployment remained unchanged?! Surely, as economic orthodoxy says, folks should have quit their jobs in...
I BLOODY WELL KNEW IT!! I juuuust posted on another site a few days ago that I'm pretty sure the last couple of ebola outbreaks are man-made as,...
Comment: More from Newsweek: