god emperor trump float Italy
A gigantic float depicting President Trump as a "God Emperor" rolled through the streets during a parade in Italy over the weekend.

The float was part of the annual Viareggio Carnevale parade, which began in 1873, according to the event's website.

The float, which was titled "The Master-Drone" and created by Fabrizio Galli, was meant to emulate the "dominant character" of the war game "Warhammer 40,000."

The event's website states that Trump represents "the dominant male par-excellence."

Trump's parade-float head featured a golden leaf crown, his torso was dressed in what appeared to be golden armor and his left hand featured five long, talon-like claws.

The massive display even featured a sword with blue Twitter birds flying around it. According to Newsweek, the words "Dazi Vostri" were written on the sword, which translates to "your duties."