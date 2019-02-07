© Reuters/Josh Smith/Lt. j.g Matthew Daniels/Reuters



The US was in breach of the INF treaty for years, the Russia's defense ministry told the summoned US diplomat, calling on the US to destroy cruise missile launchpads, target-missiles and attack drones to return to INF compliance.The Ministry of Defense (MOD) summoned the US military attaché in Moscow on Wednesday to hand him the treaty-related memo.In order to achieve this, thedesigned for launching Tomahawk cruise missiles and target missiles,"in accordance with the deal, the ministry added.In early February, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the INF deal, which had been the cornerstone of European security since 1987. The US accused Russia of building prohibited missiles, but said that it may return to the accord if Moscow eliminates the violation within the next 180 days.The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that it "categorically denies groundless claims of Russia violating its obligations under the treaty.""The US accusations are false," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the ministry's spokesman, said.