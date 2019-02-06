boosting its water reservoirs exponentially

California may have a reputation for persistent drought and water scarcity, but already this year the state's freshwater reserves are worth celebrating."The combined storage in the reservoirs ... has expanded 15.96 million acre feet on New Year's Day to 17.74 million acre feet now. Each acre foot is enough water to flood an acre of land a foot deep, 325,851 gallons.""That is really good news for California's summer water outlook," Danielle Venton, KQED Science's editor, said in a report. "After the misery of a five-year drought we had recently, just getting anywhere near normal is cause for celebration for a lot of water managers and water agencies around the state."December, January, and February are typically California's wettest months and the state is on track for water levels that are supposed to be average. That news is particularly exciting though, because water levels have been so far below average in recent years."We're only about halfway through our three wettest months," Chris Orrock, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Water Resources, told the Enterprise-Record at the time. "We have to wait and see what Mother Nature brings us for the rest of the winter. The only thing constant about California's climate is that it's so variable."