© Russian Defense Ministry / Sputnik

In response to the US suspending the INF treaty, Russia is boosting its land-based missile development. Moscow wants hypersonic missiles of 500km+ range and a land-based version of the Kalibr cruise missile, ready by 2020.According to a plan earlier greenlighted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, existing missiles will be modified, and new ones created, within two years' time."Within 2019-2020 we must develop a land-based version of the ship-based Kalibr complex," Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a ministry briefing. A land-based longer-range hypersonic missile complex is expected to be created within the same time limit.Russia's newest Kalibr cruise missile, with a range of over 1,500km, proved itself in strikes at terrorist targets during the Russian campaign in Syria. It is normally launched from submarines or surface vessels, but now, with the INF's constraints lifted, it can be moved to land.The US has been accusing Russia of violating the INF treaty by testing and deploying the 9M729 missile - which Moscow says does not breach the treaty's terms. Both have now suspended their participation, with the US giving Russia a six-month deadline to stop its presumed "violations."