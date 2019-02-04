The storm, which has delivered over 4 feet of snow to some area ski resorts

Snow is stacking up and officials are urging people to remain indoors as a winter storm continues to hammer the Lake Tahoe region.The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a blizzard warning until 10 p.m. Monday."This is a life threatening situation," the weather service reports. "Do not attempt to travel. Road crews and first responders may not be able to rescue you. Stay indoors until the snow and wind subside. Even a short walk could be deadly if you become disoriented."Schools on South Shore and in Incline Village are closed for the day, as are some government offices. City of South Lake Tahoe offices will be open today.On the Western Slope, William Brooks Elementary School (Buckeye Union School District), Camino Union School District, Gold Oak Union School District, Indian Diggings School District, Pioneer Union School District and Pollock Pines Elementary School District were also closed Monday, according to the El Dorado County Office of Education.The storm is impacting road conditions around Lake Tahoe, with chain controls in effect on area highways. Avalanche control caused a brief traffic hold on U.S. 50 near Echo Summit Monday morning.A winter storm warning is set to remain in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning through 7 a.m. Tuesday. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended."Widespread avalanche activity is likely in the mountains. Natural avalanches are likely and human-triggered avalanches are very likely. Some avalanches may be large and destructive."The storm is expected to move out of the area Tuesday night. Several days of sunny conditions are expected before a chance of snow returns Friday, according to the weather service.