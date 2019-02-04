Earth Changes
Weather service: 'Life threatening situation' at Lake Tahoe - blizzard warning in effect
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mon, 04 Feb 2019 20:05 UTC
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a blizzard warning until 10 p.m. Monday. Winds could be as strong as 50 mph, with gusts over Sierra ridges expected to exceed 100 mph.
Heavy snow is in the forecast through the day into Monday evening.
Officials are urging people to avoid travel and stay inside.
"This is a life threatening situation," the weather service reports. "Do not attempt to travel. Road crews and first responders may not be able to rescue you. Stay indoors until the snow and wind subside. Even a short walk could be deadly if you become disoriented."
Schools on South Shore and in Incline Village are closed for the day, as are some government offices. City of South Lake Tahoe offices will be open today.
On the Western Slope, William Brooks Elementary School (Buckeye Union School District), Camino Union School District, Gold Oak Union School District, Indian Diggings School District, Pioneer Union School District and Pollock Pines Elementary School District were also closed Monday, according to the El Dorado County Office of Education.
The storm is impacting road conditions around Lake Tahoe, with chain controls in effect on area highways. Avalanche control caused a brief traffic hold on U.S. 50 near Echo Summit Monday morning.
A winter storm warning is set to remain in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The storm, which has delivered over 4 feet of snow to some area ski resorts, could bring an additional 2 to 4 feet of snow at lake level and 3 to 6 feet of snow above 7,000 feet, according to the weather service. Snow drifts could be deeper than 10 feet.
The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning through 7 a.m. Tuesday. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.
"Widespread avalanche activity is likely in the mountains. Natural avalanches are likely and human-triggered avalanches are very likely. Some avalanches may be large and destructive."
The storm is expected to move out of the area Tuesday night. Several days of sunny conditions are expected before a chance of snow returns Friday, according to the weather service.
The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth.
