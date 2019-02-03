Chicago freezes
© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
Extremes of colliding air masses record heat on one side and record cold on the other in N. America and Europe. This indicates that the weakening magnetosphere is allowing the jet streams to bend and break. Massive ice growth on Great Lakes, global temperature rundown and Antarctica cools again. Unsettled science as now new discoveries about the Atlantic currents effecting our climate.


