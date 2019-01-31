© Osama Faisal/AP



A spokesman for the Taliban, which now reportedly controls nearly half of Afghanistan, has said thataccording to the Associated Press news agency.The statement by spokesman Suhail Shaheen on January 30 appears to be unusually conciliatory and was apparently aimed at easing concerns among Afghan leaders opposed to any peace deal that includes the insurgent group.Shaheen, speaking in an audio message to AP, saidThe Taliban controlled the Afghan government before being driven from power in 2001 by a U.S.-led invasion after it refused to end support for Al-Qaeda terrorists following the September 11 terror attacks in the United States. Taliban leaders, who took control in 1996, imposed a harsh form of Islamic law that denied education and work to women and girls as they cracked down on other social activities. They were accused by international groups of human rights violations.The militant group has so far refused to deal with the government in Kabul and has insisted foreign troops must leave before it will agree to a peace settlement.Both the Taliban and Khalilzad have said thatin the Qatar talks, and the U.S. envoy this week said thatIn his statement, Shaheen stated that the Taliban were not seeking a "monopoly on power" as part of their peace talks. Many observers said the remarks could provide Khalilzad greater leverage as he seeks to gain backing from Afghanistan's leadership for his peace efforts."After the end of the occupation, Afghans should forget their past and tolerate one another and start life like brothers. After the withdrawal [of foreign troops], we are not seeking a monopoly on power," said Shaheen, who is based in Qatar, where the Taliban has a political office.Shaheen told AP that another round of talks with Khalilzad was scheduled for February 25 in Doha, the Qatari capital.The developments come as a U.S. oversight agency reports thatThe(SIGAR) said on January 30 thatThe Taliban itself has been beset by internal divisions. Afghan officials last year reported that clashes between separate Taliban factions killed dozens of militants in the country's west.