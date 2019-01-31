Spectacular nighttime photo of deep snow at Fatra - Veľký Rozsutec, Slovakia on Jan 27th. Photo by Tomáš Nekvapil pic.twitter.com/wC2jUmHWlD — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 30, 2019



Spectacular winter on Kubińska, Slovakia a few days ago! Video: Viktor Kaďo Kadlec via Met Hirado pic.twitter.com/yR99vnMxUW — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 27, 2019



Traditionally, the Orava region in the north of Slovakia is among those hit by snowy weather the most. This was also so in January 2019 when there was a calamity in the village of Oravská Lesná and its surroundings.The locals alone were not enough to remove the snow from the roads and roofs.Anton Katrenčík from Oravská Lesná decided to film a video of the situation together with his friends. He wanted to show Oravská Lesná not as a village at the end of the world but as a place where people are used to having so much snow, the Sme daily wrote. The idea came after he talked with several people in Bratislava and they were commenting on the "terrible" situation in the village.