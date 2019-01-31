Three children died in a landslide at Tajanirmarkhola in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar on Wednesday afternoon.Among them, two are siblings.Deceased were Rokyia Begum, 6, daughter of Mohammad Yunus of Block 2 Tajanirmarkhola Rohingya camp, her younger brother Mohammad Rohan, 4, and Asma Begum, 5, daughter of Obaidullah of the same block.According to Rubel Islam, assistant in-charge of the camp, a large chunk of mud fell upon the trio at Thaingkhali Khal area.Locals rescued them after two hours of effort and took them to the camp's health centre. Later, duty doctors declared the trio dead.Local sources said that some local musclemen were illegally digging the canal that caused the landslide.Abul Khair, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station, said that the bodies were handed over to their family members.