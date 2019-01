© Global Look Press/Rayner Pena

China has thrown more weight behind embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, stressing that it supports him even despite the perils he faces and making clear that fresh US sanctions will only make life worse for Venezuelans.Asked if China is sticking with Maduro, Geng Shuang, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said:If we didn't recognize him, why did we need to attend it?" he asked rhetorically.The comment came only a day after theChina believes the US restrictions will do more harm to ordinary people's lives than the government, Geng argued. In all, Washington "should bear responsibility for the serious consequences [stemming] from this."Announcing the sanctions, theHowever, there might be another, more robust rationale behind escalating the Venezuelan crisis.CIA World Factbook says Venezuela has the world's biggest proven crude oil reserves leaving behind Saudi Arabia, Canada, Iran and Iraq. And as Bush-era arch-hawk John Bolton put it, the US had "a lot at stake" in Venezuela's affairs.he told Fox Business host Trish Regan.China, for its part, has also much to lose if events in Venezuela get out of control.The Asian power is one of Venezuela's biggest trading partners and political allies, but its previous response to the crisis was quite reserved. As the crisis unfolded, it continuouslyThe confrontation between government and opposition forces in Venezuela escalated when opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself to be interim president after calls for regime change from Washington. The 35-year-old was largely unknown outside Venezuela until the beginning of this year, but he now enjoys the backing of the US, Israel, Canada, Australia and a number of South American countries.However, the Maduro government has China, Russia, Turkey, Iran, Belarus and South Africa on its side. These nations have demanded that countries following the US lead drop attempts to interfere in Venezuela's affairs.